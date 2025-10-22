McCloud is in line to sign with New York's practice squad Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports

McCloud was released by the Falcons on Friday, but now he's already found a new home in the NFL with the WR-needy Giants, pending a physical. The 29-year-old boasts ample experience at both wide receiver and as a contributor in the return game, and across 17 regular-season appearances with Atlanta in 2024 he compiled a career-best receiving line with 62 catches, 686 yards and one touchdown on 87 targets. This year, however, McCloud racked up just six grabs for 64 yards across four regular-season appearances, and he had been a healthy scratch for the Falcons' prior two games.