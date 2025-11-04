Rivers reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Rivers was elevated to the Rams' active roster for the second time this season and suited up after Jarquez Hunter (coach's decision) was made inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints. Rivers played just five snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise while the Rams stuck with their two-man backfield of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Rivers is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad one more time by the Rams this season.