The Texans released Freeman on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Freeman initially made the 53-man roster, but he's been released just one day later. Marlon Mack was signed to Houston's practice squad after being let go ahead of Tuesday's deadline, so he'll likely operate as an emergency option behind Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale. Freeman rushed for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns during his first two seasons in Denver but hasn't garnered a sizable role since.