The Bears signed Freeman to a contract Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Freeman will take the spot on the Bears' roster vacated by Deion Hankins, who was placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury that he picked up during Sunday's preseason game against the Bills. Freeman was on the practice squads of the Rams, Bears and Browns in 2024 and last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Rams, when he rushed for 319 yards and a touchdown on 77 carries across 14 games.