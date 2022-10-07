Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Seahawks, while fellow quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) likely will be listed as doubtful, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

In other words, Winston has a slim chance to be active but only as the backup, Dalton thus gets another start after completing 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown in a 28-25 loss to the Vikings in London last week. The Saints will be missing WR Michael Thomas (foot) again, but RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) is on track to return and face one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and the Saints also expect Jarvis Landry (Q - ankle) to play, per Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune.