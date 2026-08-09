Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Saints' Cameron Jordan: Absent with hamstring issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Jordan (hamstring) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jordan suffered a hamstring issue during Thursday's session, and the extent of the issue is still being evaluated. The veteran defensive end will likely have extra precautions in place for the injury, as 37-year-old tissue is typically much more prone to tearing. If Jordan misses a prolonged period of time, Michael Heldman and Vernon Broughton could see additional first-team snaps and preseason reps.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!