Saints' Cameron Jordan: Absent with hamstring issue

Jordan (hamstring) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jordan suffered a hamstring issue during Thursday's session, and the extent of the issue is still being evaluated. The veteran defensive end will likely have extra precautions in place for the injury, as 37-year-old tissue is typically much more prone to tearing. If Jordan misses a prolonged period of time, Michael Heldman and Vernon Broughton could see additional first-team snaps and preseason reps.