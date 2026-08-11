Saints' Cameron Jordan: Unknown timetable for return

Jordan (hamstring) could potentially be sidelined into the regular season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Kellen Moore indicated Tuesday that Jordan could miss the start of the regular season with a hamstring injury he suffered at practice last Thursday, but at the very least he's expected to miss a chunk of training camp. Entering his 16th season in the league, the 37-year-old was still slated to start as a defensive end for New Orleans after totaling 47 tackles, including 10.5 sacks, last season. With Jordan's injury, the already depleted Saints defensive front will see more snaps from second-year defensive end Vernon Broughton while he recovers.