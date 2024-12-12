Wilson took the field for 25 of the Saints' 68 snaps on offense and finished with an 18-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Wilson served as New Orleans' No. 3 wideout in Week 14, narrowly edging out Dante Pettis (21 snaps) in playing time. Though the losses of Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) have opened up more opportunities in the Saints' wideout corps, Wilson hasn't been able to capitalize. Since accruing a season-best 6-57-1 receiving line on seven targets in Week 7 against Denver, Wilson has managed just four catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns on five targets over his subsequent four appearances.