Wilson appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Saints in 2024, totaling 20 catches (on 27 targets) for 211 yards and one touchdown.

Wilson saw consistent playing time as the third or fourth wideout for the Saints this season. The 29-year-old joined New Orleans on a two-year, $5.2 million contract in March after spending his previous two seasons in Miami. Wilson was expected to provide some veteran depth behind top wideouts Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee), but he never made much of an impact even though Olave missed the final nine games and Shaheed missed the final 11 games of the season. Wilson logged more than three receptions in just one game, and he ultimately finished with less than 25 receptions for the third season in a row. He'll likely have to compete for a reserve role once again heading into the 2025 season.