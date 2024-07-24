Head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Young (neck) will participate in practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Young can be activated off the active/PUP list at any point during training camp to participate in practice, although it is unclear whether he will be a full participant or work with trainers. The 2020 first-round pick out of Ohio State is working through the final steps of his recovery process from his offseason neck surgery. Young recorded 25 tackles (17 solo), including 7.5 sacks, and two pass deflections over 16 regular-season games with the Commanders and 49ers in 2023.