Holker, who signed a one-year contract with $235,000 guaranteed with the Saints after the 2024 NFL Draft, is a name to monitor with Juwan Johnson (foot) in need of surgery, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Holker's odds of earning a roster spot improve substantially with Johnson facing a long period on the sidelines, and not being a guarantee to be ready for Week 1. Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill will likely handle the majority of first-team reps this offseason with Johnson recovering, but neither are a perfect match for his pass-catching role. Holker, though, is a clear move tight end and racked up a 64-767-6 receiving line in his senior season at Colorado State.