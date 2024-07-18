The Saints placed Johnson (foot) on the active/PUP list Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson remains sidelined while recovering from foot surgery relating to an issue he seemingly suffered during June minicamp. Terrell reports that updates on Johnson's recovery have been positive, but that he's expected to begin camp by working off to the side. Once cleared to practice Johnson will be eligible to come off the PUP list at any point during camp or the preseason, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for Week 1. Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill figure to handle more first-team reps while Johnson is away from the practice field, while Jesper Horsted, Tommy Hudson, Michael Jacobson and Dallin Holker could also benefit from increased opportunities.