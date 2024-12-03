Austin reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Due to injury woes in New Orleans' receiving corps, Austin has been a regular in the offense the past three games, including Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams, when he hauled in all three targets for 31 yards and recorded a nine-yard carry. He also ranked second in snaps (43 of 70) among the team's healthy wide receivers behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling (53, 2-36-1 line on three targets). Considering the Saints have used the maximum three elevations on Austin, he'll need to be signed to the active roster in order to play this coming Sunday at the Giants.