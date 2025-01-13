Austin collected 11 of 22 targets for 151 yards across eight regular-season appearances for the Saints in 2024.

Austin started the regular season on New Orleans' practice squad and didn't see the field until being called into action Week 10. He went on to play in the final eight games of the regular season, as the Saints' receiving corps was extremely depleted while wideouts Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) were sidelined for the final nine and 11 games of the season, respectively. Austin played at least half of offensive snaps in all but one of his eight appearances, but he never logged more than three receptions in any of these contests. Instead, wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau (knee) all commanded more targets than Austin over this stretch. Austin is slated to become an exclusive rights free agent following the 2025 season.