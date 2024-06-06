McKinstry (foot) is nearing a return to health, and coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday "there's a chance" he could begin taking on-field reps at mandatory minicamp, Matthew Paras of NOLA.com reports.

McKinstry is recovering from surgery undergone to address a Jones fracture in his right foot, an injury discovered at the NFL Scouting Combine. Due to the surgery McKinstry has missed rookie minicamp and OTAs, but it appears he's nearing a return. Allen said "I don't think we'll see him in any team work next week" at mandatory minicamp, but that the rookie second-round pick could be "maybe working in some walkthroughs and individual type stuff."