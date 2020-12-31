site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-malcom-brown-full-practice-wednesday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Malcom Brown: Full practice Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 31, 2020
at
12:06 am ET 1 min read
Brown (calf) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Brown is expected to return from a three-game absence for the Week 17 matchup against the Panthers. The 26-year-old has posted 24 tackles (eight solo) and a sack through 12 games as a reserve defensive tackle.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read