site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-malcom-brown-ruled-out-week-16 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Malcom Brown: Ruled out Week 16
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brown (calf) is inactive for Friday's game against the Vikings, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Brown will miss a third consecutive week due to a calf injury he's been working through since early November.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 45 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read