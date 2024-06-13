Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Wednesday that Saldiveri sustained a groin injury while doing individual drills at New Orleans' mandatory minicamp, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Allen also noted that the injury doesn't appear to be serious. Saldiveri, a second-year offensive lineman out of Old Dominion, appeared in four games and played 37 total snaps during his rookie campaign. Once Saldiveri returns to the field, he's expected to compete for the Saints' starting left guard spot, amid Andrus Peat's departure earlier this offseason.