Sam Young: Released by 49ers
Young was waived by the 49ers on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Young has spent time in Miami, Dallas, Jacksonville and Buffalo during his nine-year career, but San Francisco has decided to go a different direction. There are plenty of NFL teams with offensive line depth issues, so it would not be surprising to see Young be given an opportunity elsewhere.
