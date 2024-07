The Scott Fish Bowl starts Monday for the slow drafts, which means thousands of Fantasy Football fans will be making picks. It's awesome, and we want to make sure you're prepared with this mock draft.

This is Year 14 of the Scott Fish Bowl, and you will see a lot of #SFB14 trending on Twitter/X for the next few weeks. Scott Fish, the Fantasy analyst who invented this league, describes it as "the world's most famous Fantasy Football tournament."

The purpose of the Scott Fish Bowl is to raise money for Fantasy Cares, which donates proceeds to Toys For Tots and other charitable organizations. Scott has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 13 years, and you can help by donating here.

This is a 3,300-team tournament comprised of 275 leagues with 12 teams each. This year's theme is movies -- I'm in the James T. Kirk division, Heath Cummings is in Uncle Rico and Adam Aizer is in Three Amigos, for example -- and the draft is 22 rounds. It's a snake draft with a third-round reversal, and it's crucial you know the rules.

The starting lineup is 1 QB, 1 RB, 1 WR, 1 TE, 1 superflex, 6 flex and 11 bench spots. No trading is allowed, and you get $100 for waivers.

Now for the scoring, and there are no negative points for turnovers. You get six points for all touchdowns and two points for all two-point conversions. Passing is one point for 50 yards (0.02/per).

For rushing and receiving, you get one point for 10 yards (0.1/per), 0.5 points per first down and 0.25 points per rush attempt. Running backs get 0.5 points per reception, receivers get one point and tight ends get 1.5 points. Tight ends also get an extra one point per first down.

Kickers get 3.3 points per made PATs and 0.1 points per field goal yard. And you get one point for 5 yards per return (0.2/per) and 10 points for every return touchdown.

It's a lot to digest, but to simplify it you should consider this a Superflex/TE-premium league that heavily favors return yards. Quarterbacks and tight ends will be drafted early, especially running quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Anthony Richardson, Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels given the scoring.

Those six all went in the first two rounds here, along with Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud, Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy. And seven tight ends went in the first three rounds (Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce, Trey McBride, Mark Andrews, Evan Engram, Dalton Kincaid and Kyle Pitts). This will be the norm in most formats.

Running backs will likely slide in this format given the tiered receptions, but don't overlook the first-down bonus. Here, only five running backs were selected in the first two rounds with Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry. You can wait on running back and get great value, as you'll see below.

One thing that might jump out to you about the Scott Fish Bowl is the value for players in the return game. Guys like Rashid Shaheed, Khalil Shakir, Josh Downs and Marvin Mims, among others, will likely get drafted earlier then you would see in most redraft leagues, especially if they have a role on offense as well.

This is a fun league for a great cause. Enjoy this mock draft, and please donate to Fantasy Cares if you are able.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Chris Towers, Fantasy Baseball Analyst

2. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

3. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

4. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

5. Nick Kostos, You Better You Bet Radio Host

6. Bob Voytko, Fantasy Football Player

7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

8. Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft Analyst

9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

11. Will Brinson, Pick Six Podcast Host

12. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer