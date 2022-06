Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Young is dealing with a hamstring injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's not clear when Young's hamstring issue surfaced, but he was limited on the Seahawks' final day of voluntary OTAs. The 23-year-old is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and his status for next week's mandatory minicamp isn't yet known.