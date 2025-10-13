Jones recorded eight total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jaguars.

Jones dealt with a shoulder injury heading into the Week 6 contest but still performed well, finishing third on the team with eight total stops. The 25-year-old is having a great start to his first full season as a Seahawk, recording 48 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended, with two interceptions, over the team's first six games. He's been all over the field for a great Seattle defense and projects to be a viable IDP option in the Week 7 matchup against the Texans.