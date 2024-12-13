Walker (calf) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Mike Macdonald relayed to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic on Wednesday that Walker still was day-to-day, and the running back's status for Sunday's game versus the Packers was up in the air. Per Dugar, Walker's lack of practice reps so far this week won't preclude him from playing this weekend if his calf is deemed able to hold up. If Walker is limited or inactive Sunday, though, Zach Charbonnet would garner a second spot start in a row, with Kenny McIntosh also on hand for reps out of the Seahawks backfield.