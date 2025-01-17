Walker (ankle) rushed 153 times for 573 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 46 passes (53 targets) for 299 yards and a touchdown across 11 games in 2024.

Walker popped out of the gate with 103 yards on the ground in the season opener, but he only eclipsed the 80-yard rushing mark one other time the rest of the season. He dealt with multiple injuries, including an ankle injury that ended his season. When the 2022 second-round pick was healthy, he was the clear starting running back ahead of Zach Charbonnet. However, Charbonnet looked solid down the stretch with 60 carries for 303 yards (5.0 YPC) and three touchdowns over the final five games. Walker should be healthy to start the 2025 season -- the final year of his contract -- and he'll need to perform well and stay healthy to stave off Charbonnet.