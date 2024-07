The Seahawks placed Boykin (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Coastal Carolina last year and appeared in just one game for Seattle in 2023. He played two defensive snaps and another eight on special teams in Week 4 against the Giants. Boykin is fighting for a roster spot this summer.