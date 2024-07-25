Boykin (undisclosed) was activated off the active/PUP list Wednesday after passing his physical, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Boykin opened camp on the PUP list with an unspecified injury, but he appears to be healthy enough to return to practice. Boykin joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and in his lone regular-season game in Week 4 against the Giants, he played two snaps on defense and eight on special teams without recording a tackle. Boykin is fighting for a roster spot at Seahawks training camp.