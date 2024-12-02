Wilson completed 29 of 38 passes for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Wilson got off to a rough start, as his fourth pass attempt of the game was picked and returned for a score. However, he was nearly mistake-free from there, completing nine passes of 20 yards or more en route to averaging 10.9 yards per attempt. Wilson also threw for multiple scores for the first time since Week 10, which came from 17, 23 and 25 yards away. Despite the strong showing, Wilson remains a risky fantasy option reliant upon strong efficiency, as this marked just the second time in six starts that he's attempted 30 passes.