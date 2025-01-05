Wilson completed 17 of 31 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 19-17 loss to the Bengals. He added four rushes for 16 yards.

Wilson and the Steelers failed to get anything going in the first half, as he completed just four of eight passes for 45 yards. A desperate comeback in the final 10 minutes of game time led to a slightly improved line, highlighted by several long completions to Pat Freiermuth -- including a 19-yard touchdown. While Wilson managed to salvage his stat line to some degree, he's failed to reach 220 passing yards in each of his last five games while throwing for just six total touchdowns in that span. He and the Steelers enter the postseason on a four-game skid and will square off against either the Texans or Ravens.