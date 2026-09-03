Howard (head) announced after Thursday's practice that he has been cleared from concussion protocol, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Howard experienced concussion-like symptoms during Thursday's 28-27 preseason loss to Buffalo, though he still managed to finish the first half. The 24-year-old was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he has yet to play a regular-season snap for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has depth at the quarterback spot behind Aaron Rodgers, with Howard, Mason Rudolph and rookie Drew Allar listed on the depth chart. As a result, Howard may not see the field even if Rodgers gets injured at some point during the 2026 campaign.