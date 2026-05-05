Diggs was found not guilty Tuesday on charges related to an alleged dispute last December with his former private chef, ESPN.com reports.

The alleged incident led to charges of felony strangulation and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, for which Diggs pleaded not guilty in February. The aforementioned trial lasted two days before a ruling occurred, but he now awaits potential league discipline under the personal conduct policy. The Patriots released Diggs on March 11 after a one-year stint with the team in which he put together an 85-1,013-4 line on 102 targets in 17 regular-season games, marking the seventh time in the past eight campaigns in which he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.