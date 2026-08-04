Stefon Diggs: On Commanders' radar?

Diggs is reportedly on the Commanders' radar, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Per Fowler, the Commanders are in wait-and-see mode in terms of their wide receiver corps, but the team is monitoring the situation with Diggs, who the report suggests is intrigued by the chance to play for Washington. For now, Terry McLaurin is the team's clear-cut top WR, with all of Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane and Van Jefferson competing for slotting behind McLaurin.