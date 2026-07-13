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Stefon Diggs: Teams checking in

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, "at least five teams have been checking in on Diggs" ahead of the opening of NFL training camps.

After putting up a 85-1,013-4 line on 102 targets in 17 regular-season games during his only campaign with the Patriots, Diggs was let go in March and has yet to catch on elsewhere. While Fowler's report doesn't suggest that anything is imminent, Diggs does eventually figure to catch on with a team looking to bolster its WR depth, and depending on his landing spot, the 32-year-old could yield decent fantasy utility relative to his current average draft position.

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