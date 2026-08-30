Thomas was released by the Vikings on Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The cornerback saw action on 370 special-teams snaps a year ago, making 19 of his 23 tackles on the third unit, and then signed a two-year, $4.6-million extension in March. Thomas only found himself on the outside looking in during training camp after undrafted rookie safety Jacob Thomas (ankle) played well, convincing the team to place the emphasis on safeties over corners in final cutdowns. Thomas has played on more than 100 special-teams snaps in all eight of his NFL seasons, and he should be able to find another home in the league for the 2026 campaign.