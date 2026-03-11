Vikings' Tavierre Thomas: Returning to Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is re-signing with the Vikings on a two-year, $4.6 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Thomas played all 17 regular-season games with Minnesota in 2025, operating as a versatile depth option at cornerback and a key special-teams contributor. The eight-year veteran projects to handle a similar role over the next two seasons.
