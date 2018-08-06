Williams has requested his release from the Giants in order to deal with a family health issue, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Williams hopes to play for the Giants at some point during the 2018 regular season, but the conrerback doesn't want to tie up a roster spot as he tends to a family health matter. It's a mature move by the NFL journeyman, who has played for five different teams through five years in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories