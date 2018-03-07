Teddy Williams: Cut by Carolina
Williams (shoulder) was released by the Panthers on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Williams had become a non-factor in Carolina after the 2015 season in which he appeared in 16 games for the Panthers. Since then, Williams has played just three games for Carolina and has been plagued with a combination of injuries. It's unsure what future the 29-year-old has in store.
