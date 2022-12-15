Lewis (back) was waived by the Rams on Thursday.
Lewis played a consistent rotational role on defense over the first 11 weeks of the season, recording a 13 tackles, one sack and two passes defended, including one interception during this span. However, the third-year linebacker has been sidelined since he sustained a back injury Week 12 against Kansas City. While the specifics of this issue are still unclear, Lewis will likely look to recover in time to land a spot with an active roster elsewhere before the end of the regular season.