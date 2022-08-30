site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tevin Coleman: Released by Jets
RotoWire Staff
The Jets are releasing Coleman on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
The 29-year-old Coleman faced a challenge for the No. 3 RB spot this summer, behind Michael Carter and Breece Hall. The Jets apparently will go with Ty Johnson or Zonovan Knight for the role.
