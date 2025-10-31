Schultz (knee/shoulder) returned to practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Schultz didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that he expected the tight end to return to the field later in the week, which indeed transpired Friday. The Texans' upcoming injury report is destined to both clarify Schultz's participation level, as well as his injury designation, or lack thereof, for Sunday's game against the Broncos.