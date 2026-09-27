Schultz is in line to see an increase in targets for the second consecutive game in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Colts due to Nico Collins (hamstring) being ruled inactive for the contest.

The veteran tight end recorded a career-high 140 receiving yards on 12 receptions (14 targets) in the Week 2 loss to the Bengals, a game that marked Collins' first absence of the season. The fact the Texans were in catch-up mode and the Bengals' defense tends to funnel production to tight ends were both mitigating factors in Schultz's atypical numbers, but Collins' second consecutive absence does create the opportunity for another busy afternoon as Houston aims to secure its first win. Additionally, the Colts have been fairly generous to tight ends over the first two games of the season, surrendering a 75.0 percent catch rate, 11.1 yards per reception and tying for the third-most receptions (15) given up to the position among teams that have played two games thus far.