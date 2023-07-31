Schultz (ribs) exited Sunday's practice early, but coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that the tight end will "be back out there soon."

Schultz was banged up after taking a shot to the side from fellow free-agent pickup Jimmie Ward in practice. It sounds like the tight end is day-to-day, and it's not a long-term concern. Schultz is expected to compete for the team lead in targets after coming over from the Cowboys in the offseason.