Schultz (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing fully Friday.

After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Schultz's return to a full session Friday bodes well for his Week 9 status, with Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston noting that the tight end is expected to be available for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET contest. If he does play against Denver, Schultz will be joined in the Texans' lineup by WRs Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring), who are both slated to return to action this weekend. Overall, Schultz has compiled a 32/308/0 receiving line on 40 targets through seven games to date, a pace that keeps him on the fantasy radar in most formats.