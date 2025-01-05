Pierce rushed the ball 19 times for 176 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans. He didn't catch either of his targets.

Pierce played nearly the entire game with Joe Mixon pulled early in the contest for rest. Pierce made the most of his opportunity, highlighted by a 92-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He had totaled only 21 carries entering Sunday's regular-season finale, and he isn't projected to play much of a role in Houston's playoff matchup against either the Chargers or Steelers.