Mixon (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game at Kansas City.

The Texans listed Mixon as a limited practice participant Tuesday through Thursday, following his brief exit from a 20-12 win over Miami on Sunday. He returned to the game and finished with 17 touches for 56 yards, playing 64 percent of snaps on offense after four straight games at 75 percent or higher. Mixon will face a tough defense Saturday and comes with slightly more workload/injury risk than usual, but he nonetheless profiles as a strong fantasy starter, averaging 107.9 total yards and 1.1 TDs in 11 games this year.