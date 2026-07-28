Texans' Marlin Klein: Ready for training camp

Klein has recovered from his hamstring strain and is all set for training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Klein suffered a hamstring injury during the Texans' OTA's, but the second-round draft pick is back and ready to compete for a role in the team's tight end corps. Klein's primary competition for the No. 2 tight end spot is Foster Moreau and Brevin Jordan, but Cade Stover also has NFL playing experience that could give him the edge if the rookie does not sufficiently stand out in training camp or the preseason.