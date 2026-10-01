Collins (hamstring) is taking part in Thursday's padded practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the Texans' last two games due a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Collins returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. The Texans will release their second Week 4 injury report later Thursday, but Collins appears poised to at least maintain limited participation. If he can make it through the practice week no worse for the wear, the star wideout looks to be trending toward a return to the lineup this Sunday versus the Cowboys.