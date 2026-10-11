Collins caught five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans.

The Texans got right on both sides of the ball in their first win of the season, with Collins leading the team in targets and tying Jaylin Noel for the lead in receptions while Xavier Hutchinson topped them both in receiving yards. The trio will get some additional competition as soon as a Week 6 clash with Jacksonville after Houston traded for Marvin Harrison on Sunday, but Collins should remain the top option for C.J. Stroud as long as he remains healthy. Through three games this season, Collins has a 19-249-3 line on 25 targets.