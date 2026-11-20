Collins secured three of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Facing a Colts defense down both Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (knee), Collins looked primed for a big night early when he recorded a 42-yard touchdown grab to cap off Houston's second possession of the night. However, C.J. Stroud proceeded to spread the ball around to nine different targets overall, leading to Collins tying his second-lowest reception tally and posting his third-lowest yardage total of the season. However, the star wideout did extend his touchdown streak to three games, and he'll next take aim at what has been an inconsistent Ravens secondary in a Week 12 home matchup on Sunday, Nov. 29.