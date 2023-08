Booker (wrist) will not practice Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Booker missed OTAs due to a groin injury, but after fully recovering from that, he's now dealing with a wrist injury. It's not clear how much time the 23-year-old could miss, but he'll work to get healthy and back on the field as he attempts to earn a role on the team's defensive line.