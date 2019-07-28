Texans' Will Fuller: Practicing without limitation

Fuller (knee) had no restrictions Saturday in the Texans' first practice with pads, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Fuller is just nine months removed from suffering an ACL tear, but the Texans consistently have been optimistic about his recovery timeline and now are backing it up by letting him practice without limitations. The quantity of reps still may be limited, with Fuller Aaron Reiss of The Athletic DeAndre Hopkins and a few other veterans for a scheduled day of rest Sunday. It doesn't seem out of the question for Fuller to make an appearance in a preseason game.